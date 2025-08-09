SBI to IPO insurance, mutual fund units

SBI General Insurance just opened new health insurance branches in places that don't have much coverage yet—and they're planning to expand nationwide. Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund manages investments for the bank's customers. Both are central to SBI's push to make financial services more accessible across India.

Setty speaks on US tariffs impact and bancassurance reforms

Setty also mentioned that while some sectors like chemicals and textiles are feeling the pinch from US tariffs, SBI isn't too exposed there.

He assured support will continue if export challenges persist.

Plus, the bank is rolling out bancassurance reforms (think: better access to insurance products) and hiring more people as part of its growth plans.