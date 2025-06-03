Adani eyeing ground handling services at Mumbai, Ahmedabad airports
What's the story
Gautam Adani's conglomerate is mulling a bid for ground handling services at Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports.
The move comes after the Indian government barred Turkish operator Celebi Hava Servisi AS from its operations.
Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, confirmed this move on the sidelines of an aviation industry event in New Delhi.
Strategic move
Adani's move fills void left by Celebi's exit
The potential foray into airport ground services fits perfectly with the Adani Group's strategy of diversifying into related sectors.
The company already runs eight Indian airports, including those in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, through its subsidiary, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.
The move also fills the void left by Celebi's exit, after India's civil aviation security agency revoked its security clearance on national security grounds.
Operational suspension
Celebi operated at 9 airports across India
Celebi was operating at nine airports across India, including key ones in New Delhi and Mumbai.
However, its operations were suspended after Turkey backed Pakistan in its recent conflict with India.
If Adani wins the bids for Mumbai and Ahmedabad, it shall become the third ground handler at these facilities as per Indian regulations, which mandate three ground handlers for every major airport handling over a million passengers annually.
Industry expansion
India's aviation sector is set to grow exponentially
The Indian aviation industry is expected to witness massive growth in the coming years, thanks to continued investments from top airlines and government infrastructure development.
The country now has over 140 operational airports and plans to more than double this number to 350 by 2047.
This ambitious plan further underscores Adani's potential entry into airport ground services as a timely strategic move.