'Housefull 5': Advance booking crosses ₹2cr ahead of grand release
What's the story
The much-anticipated comedy film, Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, is gearing up for its release on Friday.
The movie has reportedly sold a staggering 70,706 tickets for 10,549 shows across India in all formats. It has earned a gross of ₹2.15 crore from these ticket sales. With block seats, the figure goes up to ₹5.7cr.
While the trend is below expectations, experts are hopeful the ensemble comedy will do good business.
The film will clash with Kamal Haasan's Thug Life.
Release details
'Housefull 5' detailed advance booking report
Housefull 5 is poised to be the widest release in the franchise's history, with over 5,000 screens across India.
The film's advance bookings have been particularly strong in states like Maharashtra and Delhi NCR, followed closely by Gujarat.
City-wise, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune lead with the highest number of screenings for Housefull 5.
Budget details
'Housefull 5' is the costliest Indian comedy film
Housefull 5 has also become the most expensive film in the Housefull series, with a total budget of ₹225 crore (excluding print and advertisement costs). This makes it the costliest Indian comedy film to date.
The makers had initially planned a budget of ₹350 crore for Housefull 5, but later reduced it after some casting changes.
To be declared a hit, it needs to aim for worldwide collections of ₹325cr or more.
Cast and plot
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' features an ensemble cast
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 boasts an ensemble cast including Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, among others.
The film's plot revolves around a murder mystery on a luxury cruise ship where three characters claim to be the real heirs of a billionaire's property.
Interestingly, two endings with two killers will be hitting theaters simultaneously.