What's the story

The much-anticipated comedy film, Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, is gearing up for its release on Friday.

The movie has reportedly sold a staggering 70,706 tickets for 10,549 shows across India in all formats. It has earned a gross of ₹2.15 crore from these ticket sales. With block seats, the figure goes up to ₹5.7cr.

While the trend is below expectations, experts are hopeful the ensemble comedy will do good business.

The film will clash with Kamal Haasan's Thug Life.