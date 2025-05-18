BMC issues show-cause notice to Mithun Chakraborty over unauthorized construction
What's the story
Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty has been served a show-cause notice by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The notice accuses Chakraborty of constructing unauthorized ground-storey structures at a plot in Erangle village, Malad's Madh area.
Chakraborty, however, denied these allegations and told The Indian Express, "I have no unauthorized structures. The notices have been sent to one and all. We are sending a reply to the BMC."
Civic action
BMC's notice warns of demolition and prosecution
The BMC served the notice on May 10, asking Chakraborty to offer a satisfactory reply to the alleged unauthorized constructions.
If he fails to do so, the BMC would demolish the structures at his own risk.
This comes after the BMC launched an eviction drive last week in Madh, where 130 unauthorized constructions were spotted, added IE's report.
Inspection findings
BMC's inspection revealed unauthorized structures near Hiradevi Mandir
Among the illegal constructions flagged by the BMC were buildings next to Hiradevi Mandir along Bhaskar Bhopi Marg, Erangle village.
The illegal works were found to include two one-plus-mezzanine-storey structures, one ground storey structure and three temporary 10*10 units with brick wall, wooden planks, glass partition wall, and AC sheet roof, said civic officials.
These constructions were set up without the competent authority's permission.
Legal implications
BMC cited violation of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act
The BMC has stated that the illegal structures violate the provisions of Sections 337, 342, and 347 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act of 1888.
The notice asks the veteran actor to show sufficient cause within seven days, justifying why "the said building or work shall not be removed or altered or pulled down or the use of the premises be restored."
If his explanation is found insufficient, the building will be demolished at his risk and cost.
Legal consequences
BMC's warning of prosecution and penalties
Besides demolishing the structure, the BMC has also warned Chakraborty that he may face prosecution.
According to Section 475A of the municipal action, the act is punishable by penalties and imprisonment.
The show-cause notice has been issued under the provisions of Section 351 (1A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.
The BMC recently conducted an eviction drive in Madh to remove all 130 unauthorized structures by May 31.