'Fantastic Four' to 'Mahavatar Narsimha': Movies hitting theaters this week

This week, the big screen will witness the release of several films, including the much-awaited Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1. The Pawan Kalyan -starrer is a Telugu period drama set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire. Other notable releases include Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's Thalaivan Thalaivi, and Fahadh Faasil 's Maareesan. Here's a look at all of them.

#1, #2 'Fantastic Four' and 'HHVM' Kalyan's much-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 is set to release on Thursday. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal in pivotal roles. The Fantastic Four, on the other hand, is the second reboot of the Marvel superhero film series. Directed by Matt Shakman, it stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn in the lead roles. Watch it on Friday.

#3, #4 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' and 'Maareesan' Thalaivan Thalaivi, starring Sethupathi and Menen, will be released on Friday. It tells an intense love story about two strong-willed souls. The drama is directed by Pandiraj. Meanwhile, Maareesan, featuring Faasil and Vadivelu, will hit theaters on the same day. IMDb describes its plot as, "Velayudham sets out on a journey with Dhaya from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai, a journey that will alter both their lives in ways they never imagined. What unfolds becomes the heart of the story."