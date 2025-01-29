'I'm proud American': Anthony Mackie clarifies his Captain America comment
What's the story
Anthony Mackie, the actor who has assumed the mantle of Captain America, recently clarified his views on what the Marvel superhero symbolized.
This comes after he was criticized for comments made during a promotional event in Rome for his new film, Captain America: Brave New World.
Mackie had said that while Cap "represents a lot of different things," he didn't believe "the term 'America'" should be one of them.
Clarification
'Have utmost respect for those who serve...': Mackie's response
Addressing the backlash, Mackie took to Instagram to clarify his position.
He wrote, "Let me be clear about this, I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like [Captain America] is the honor of a lifetime."
"I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. [Captain America] has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."
Character insight
Mackie's interpretation of Captain America
During the Rome event, Mackie explained his take on Captain America.
He said, "For me, Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don't think the term 'America' should be one of those representations."
"It's about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable."
Career transition
Mackie's journey as Captain America in MCU
Mackie's character, Sam Wilson, debuted in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and later battled alongside Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
In Avengers: Endgame (2019), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) bequeaths his shield to Wilson. This was a major transition for Wilson as he took on the mantle of Captain America.
Upcoming release
Mackie's new film 'Captain America: Brave New World'
Mackie's new film, Captain America: Brave New World, is scheduled to release in theaters on February 14. It will be his first solo outing as the star-spangled superhero since taking over from Evans.
The film also stars Harrison Ford, Rosa Salazar, Liv Tyler, Giancarlo Esposito, Danny Ramirez, and Shira Haas in supporting roles.