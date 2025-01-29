It's war! 'India vs Pakistan' trailer promises 'Greatest Rivalry' ever
What's the story
The much-awaited docu-reality series, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, has locked its premiere date on Netflix: February 7.
The series promises a unique combination of Bollywood and cricket, two worlds that have a humongous fan following in India.
On Wednesday, Netflix India released the trailer of this upcoming series that promises an insider's look into the fierce rivalry between the two nations.
It is directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg.
Trailer insights
'The Greatest Rivalry' trailer teases behind-the-scenes emotions
The trailer for The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, which runs for two minutes and 23 seconds, starts with an electric atmosphere in a cricket stadium during an India-Pakistan match.
It has former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and ex-Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, among others, speaking about the importance of these matches.
"The biggest rivalry told by the legends who lived it Dive into a tale of passion, glory, and cricket's fiercest rivalry," reads Netflix's post caption.
Audience anticipation
Fans expressed excitement for 'The Greatest Rivalry' release
After the trailer dropped, fans stormed the comments section with their excitement for the show.
One user called it a "Must needed series," while another called it "explosive." "So so so excited for this one , can't waittt!!!," a fan exclaimed.
Another cricket lover wrote, "Old Pakistan bowlers are too good" and another comment said, "Nothing bigger than this #ghoosebumps de diya yaar..," with multiple red-heart and fire emojis.
Twitter Post
Did you catch the trailer yet?
The biggest rivalry told by the legends who lived it 🏏✨— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 29, 2025
Dive into a tale of passion, glory, and cricket’s fiercest rivalry in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, from 7 February, only on Netflix.#TheGreatestRivalryIndiaVsPakistanOnNetflix… pic.twitter.com/31K1CC6YHK