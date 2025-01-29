What's the story

The much-awaited docu-reality series, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, has locked its premiere date on Netflix: February 7.

The series promises a unique combination of Bollywood and cricket, two worlds that have a humongous fan following in India.

On Wednesday, Netflix India released the trailer of this upcoming series that promises an insider's look into the fierce rivalry between the two nations.

It is directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg.