New KJo film won't get shelved like 'Dostana,' promises Kartik
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about his tumultuous professional relationship with filmmaker Karan Johar.
The duo's collaboration on Dostana 2 was announced in 2019 but the project was shelved midway due to reported disagreements between them.
Now, they have reconciled and are working on a new film together.
At the SCREEN LIVE event in Mumbai, Aaryan humorously described his bond with Johar as a "love and hate relationship."
Context
Why does this story matter?
If you need a refresher, back in 2019, Dostana 2 was one of the hottest upcoming projects.
Not only did it have Aaryan and Johar collaborating but it starred Janhvi Kapoor and was to mark Lakshya's big debut.
However, in 2021, reports said Dharma had removed Aaryan from the project, months after putting up with the actor repeatedly canceling shooting schedules.
Rumors of Aaryan demanding pay hikes and falling out between Aaryan-Kapoor emerged; ultimately leading to the film getting canned.
Photo reflection
Aaryan reflected on a photo with Johar
Aaryan's remarks were in response to a photo of him and Johar, just before they began working on Dostana 2.
The picture shows Johar pulling Aaryan by his ear, leaving the audience at the event in splits.
"Ispe kya bolu? (What do I say to this)," he said, adding that he thinks it's a "love and hate relationship" with Johar and this photo represents that very well.
New project
'This was the moment when our 1st film...was signed'
Further explaining, Aaryan said, "Yeh moment tab ka hai jab hum logo ne pehli film, jo humari honi thi kabhi, voh sign ki thi. Toh tab ka moment hai. I think he knew ki main...photo pehle se le li thi (This was the moment when our first film, which was going to happen sometime, was signed. This was then. I think he knew that I...so he took the picture beforehand)."
Film assurance
'Tu Meri...' is yet to finalize a female lead
Putting their differences aside, Aaryan confirmed that he is working with Johar on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Sameer Vidwans, it's scheduled for 2026 release. A female lead is yet to be confirmed.
"But abhi main inke sath film kar raha hu... And... I hope yeh film toh hogi (But we're doing this film together now and I hope this one will definitely see the light of day)," he said.