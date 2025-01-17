If you need a refresher, back in 2019, Dostana 2 was one of the hottest upcoming projects.

Not only did it have Aaryan and Johar collaborating but it starred Janhvi Kapoor and was to mark Lakshya's big debut.

However, in 2021, reports said Dharma had removed Aaryan from the project, months after putting up with the actor repeatedly canceling shooting schedules.

Rumors of Aaryan demanding pay hikes and falling out between Aaryan-Kapoor emerged; ultimately leading to the film getting canned.