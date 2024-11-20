Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is making waves at the box office, raking in ₹235.25cr in just 19 days. Despite a slow start in its third week, it's outshining competitors like "Singham Again" and "The Sabarmati Report".

The franchise's overall success is evident, with a total domestic net collection of ₹472.5cr and a worldwide gross of approximately ₹700cr. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' maintains pace; collects ₹235.25cr in 19 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:34 am Nov 20, 202410:34 am

What's the story The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, continues to rule the box office with a total collection of around ₹235.25cr in only 19 days. Despite a recent decline in earnings, the film has surpassed rivals like Singham Again and The Sabarmati Report. The movie is expected to wrap up its theatrical run with an estimated collection of ₹240-245cr, according to trade experts.

Earnings trend

'BB3' saw marginal increase in Tuesday's collections

On Tuesday, the 19th day of its release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw a slight growth at the box office, earning an estimated ₹2cr. This was a minor increase from Monday's collection of ₹1.65cr. The film had a successful first week after its Diwali release with an impressive collection of ₹158.25cr, while the second week saw more modest figures at ₹58cr.

Box office competition

'BB3' outperformed competitors at the box office

Despite a slow start to its third week with collections estimated at ₹18.8cr, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has still outperformed other films. It has especially done better than Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report, both of which had collections in the ₹1cr range. This performance adds to the film's massive contribution toward the franchise's over ₹470cr net domestically.

Franchise earnings

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise's total collections and worldwide gross

The combined box office collection of all three Bhool Bhulaiyaa movies is estimated to be around ₹472.5cr net in India. The total worldwide gross of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is projected to be approximately ₹700cr. These figures only go on to show how successful and popular the franchise has been among audiences across the globe.