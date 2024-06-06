Next Article

Kartik Aaryan excited for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

'Mad film': Kartik has high hopes for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:09 pm Jun 06, 202406:09 pm

What's the story Indian actor Kartik Aaryan, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, expressed his enthusiasm for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He described the film as a "complete Diwali package," hinting at its potential to be a festive season hit. Aaryan revealed that they are nearing the final stage of shooting and he is eagerly looking forward to its completion.

Role shift

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is where I shift my gears completely'

Aaryan shared that his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a significant shift from his previous character in Chandu Champion. He described the upcoming film as a "mad film" and a "full family entertainer." "The way this has shaped up, I am really excited. After Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is where I shift my gears completely."

Positive experience

Aaryan praised co-star Vidya Balan and on-set energy

Aaryan spoke highly of his experience working with co-star Vidya Balan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He described it as a "very good experience" and highlighted the positive energy on set. The actor said, "I think working with Vidya ma'am has been a very good experience. There's lots and lots of positive energy on that set, and I am enjoying it to the fullest."

Future projects

Meanwhile, Aaryan in talks for Sooraj Barjatya's next project

In addition to Chandu Champion (set for June 14 release) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aaryan is also set to appear in Aashiqui 3. Furthermore, recent reports suggest that he is in discussions with director Sooraj Barjatya for a role in Barjatya's upcoming project. The actor is reportedly being considered for the character Prem in this yet-to-be-named film.