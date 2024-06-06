Next Article

Renewed controversy over Miryang rape case

2004's sexual assault case gains traction as YouTuber exposes assailants

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:54 pm Jun 06, 2024

What's the story South Korea is currently embroiled in a renewed controversy over the horrific Miryang Sexual Assault Case from 2004. The case involved an incident where 44 male high school students repeatedly raped and assaulted a 14-year-old female student over the course of a year. Despite the severity of the crime, none of the assailants were criminally charged, with the court stating that they were "minors with no prior crimes committed."

Online exposure

YouTuber has named 3 assailants till now, sparked controversy

On June 1, a "cyber wrecker" (Korean slang for YouTubers who spread false information) YouTube channel began revealing the identities of the 44 assailants involved in the Miryang Case. The first three individuals exposed have since lost their jobs, with their employers confirming their termination online. This move has ignited a divisive debate among Korean netizens, with some arguing that these individuals should face societal consequences for their actions.

Victim's rights

Concerns over victim's trauma and right to privacy

Despite the YouTuber's intentions, the victim's family has not given permission for this public exposure. Representatives from the Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center have voiced concerns that these actions could inflict further trauma on the victim. They argue that she has a "right to be forgotten," highlighting potential harm to her and her family due to this public exposure.

Court ruling

Court's justification for assailants' lenient sentencing

Despite the horrific nature of the crime, the court did not criminally charge any of the 44 assailants. The court justified this decision by stating that these were "minors with no prior crimes committed." Furthermore, it suggested that "the degree of rape was not severe" and some of the young men may have acted "impulsively out of sexual curiosity or peer pressure." As a result, most assailants were sentenced to volunteer service or sent to youth detention centers.