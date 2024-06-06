Next Article

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' premiering this month, Anil Kapoor hosts

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:20 pm Jun 06, 202405:20 pm

What's the story The third season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, is set to premiere on June 21. The announcement was made official recently and the show will be available for streaming on JioCinema Premium. Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor has been confirmed as the new host for this season, replacing Salman Khan due to scheduling conflicts. The news has sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting details about the show's return.

There have been lots of speculation regarding the third installment of Bigg Boss OTT. While some initial reports stated that the makers, Endemol Shine India, were planning to skip the OTT version due to over-exposure, a lot of buzz was generated regarding the association of Khan in the upcoming season. Names of Sanjay Dutt and Johar emerged as likely replacements. An official announcement post was even deleted following Khan's shooting incident, sparking more rumors. Finally, things are on track.

Kapoor teased fans about hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

Kapoor has teased fans about his new role on social media, stating, "Bahut hogaya re jhakas, Karte hai na kuch aur khas (Enough of Jhakas, let's do something more special)." The official poster of the show was also unveiled featuring Kapoor as the host. His daughter and popular actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja confirmed her father's association with the show by resharing the promo on her social media.

Potential contestants for 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

Rumors are circulating about potential contestants for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon and known for her role in Filhaal, and VJ-turned-actor Anusha Dandekar have reportedly been approached to join the show. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's name has also come up. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding these speculations yet.

'Bigg Boss OTT's journey from Karan Johar to Kapoor

Bigg Boss OTT first premiered in 2021 with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host and Divya Agarwal as the winner. The second season was hosted by Khan, with YouTuber Elvish Yadav claiming victory. Now, with Kapoor taking over as host for the third season, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere later this month.

