By Tanya Shrivastava 04:36 pm Mar 18, 2024

What's the story Elvish Yadav, a renowned YouTuber and winner of the Big Boss OTT, is embroiled in grave allegations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. He has purportedly confessed to aiding in the acquisition of snake venom for rave parties. On Sunday, the 26-year-old digital influencer was apprehended by Noida Police, amid an ongoing probe into a party last November where snake venom was misused as a party drug.

Case against Yadav

Decoding the legal consequences of Yadav's charges

Yadav faces charges under several sections of the NDPS Act and the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Additional accusations include breaches under Sections 120B, 284, and 289 of the Indian Penal Code—pertaining to criminal conspiracy and negligent handling of poison that endangers human safety. If found guilty, he could be looking at up to twenty years behind bars without bail, depending on specific circumstances and charges.

Wildlife exploitation uncovered

Yadav's detention follows undercover operation

Yadav's detention came after an undercover operation by the organization People for Animals which is led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi. The operation aimed to expose wildlife exploitation. Probes revealed that cobra and krait snake venom were misused at the party which was corroborated by samples confiscated from the scene. According to reports, nine snakes discovered at the site had their venom glands removed and eight were devoid of their fangs.

Special court's order

Yadav held in judicial custody for two weeks

Following his arrest, Yadav was presented before a special court which ordered him to spend 14 days in judicial custody. The YouTuber is among six people named in a first information report (FIR) lodged at Noida's Sector 49 police station. The other five suspects, identified as snake charmers, were apprehended earlier but have since been released on bail.

Background

Yadav's track record of controversies

Yadav has been involved in multiple controversies. Recently, fellow YouTuber Maxtern leveled accusations of assault and attempted murder against him. Footage of Yadav purportedly attacking Maxtern made rounds on social media, leading to demands for his arrest. Although an FIR was initially filed, the issue was later settled and withdrawn after the two reached a compromise, which they announced on social media.