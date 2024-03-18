Next Article

Elvish Yadav has confessed to his crime in the ongoing snake venom case

YouTuber Elvish Yadav confesses crime in snake venom case: Report

By Isha Sharma

What's the story On Sunday, controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police due to his alleged role in supplying snake venom to underground parties. The case reportedly dates back to November 2023. After interrogation by the police, Yadav was sent to a 14-day-long judicial custody. Initially, Yadav denied involvement, but during questioning, he eventually admitted to procuring snakes and their venom for previous events he had hosted, reported NDTV.

Confession

Yadav recognized association with other suspects

Beyond his personal involvement, Yadav also confirmed acquaintances with five other individuals who were detained last year. Named Rahul, Teetunath, Jaikaran, Narayan, and Ravinath - all inhabitants of Moharband village in southeast Delhi﻿'s Badarpur - these individuals were subsequently released on bail. They admitted to providing snakes for a party, leading to the rescue of nine snakes, including five cobras, and the recovery of about 20 ml of suspected snake venom from the party venue.

Charges

Yadav charged under Wildlife Protection Act and criminal conspiracy

Yadav, along with the five co-conspirators, faced charges under the Wildlife Protection Act and criminal conspiracy in November 2023. This legal proceeding was initiated after an animal welfare activist affiliated with People For Animals (NGO) lodged a complaint and brought the matter to national attention. PFA was notably founded by BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi. The allegation claimed Yadav and his accomplices had provided snake venom for a gathering in Noida's Sector 51.

Insights

Investigation proceeds as Yadav stays in custody

The Noida Police have announced that they have collected substantial evidence against Yadav regarding his participation in the snake venom distribution. As the case is still under active probe, Yadav's recent admission could potentially pave the way for further breakthroughs. This is the second legal complexity for Yadav in rapid succession; a few days ago, he was caught on camera beating up YouTuber Maxtern. Though the latter filed a complaint, the two eventually patched up.

Yadav's defense

Yadav earlier said all allegations were 'fake'

When Yadav was questioned about his involvement in the rave party last year, he defended himself and said that the snakes were supplied by Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria. However, Fazilpuria defended himself, saying he had only used snakes for an album shoot. Yadav also said, "Jitne aarop mere par large chain sab bebuniyad hain, fake hai, aur ek percent bhi inme sachhai nahi hai." He threatened to file a defamation case against Gandhi.