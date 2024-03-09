Next Article

Elvish Yadav booked for alleged assault on YouTuber Maxtern

By Isha Sharma 10:03 am Mar 09, 2024

What's the story On Friday, X (Twitter) and Instagram were abuzz with a video of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav assaulting fellow YouTuber-gamer Maxtern (whose real name is Sagar Thakur). The same night, the Gurgaon Police sprang into action and booked Yadav following a complaint from Thakur. The two have reportedly been at war after Thakur criticized Yadav's newly-formed friendship with Bigg Boss 17 winner-comedian Munawar Faruqui.

FIR

Victim's complaint and legal action against Yadav

In his complaint, Thakur said, "I, Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern, would like to bring your attention to a grave incident of assault and threat to my life perpetrated by Yadav, which necessitates immediate legal action." Consequently, a case has been registered against Yadav at Gurugram's Sector-53 Police Station under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Accusations

Thakur alleged that Yadav's cronies were drunk

Thakur added in his complaint, "I have garnered recognition and accolades in the gaming community for my gaming-based content. [Yadav] is also a content creator and I know him since 2021. In the last few months, Elvish fan pages spread hate and propaganda which made me distressed and I consulted an NGO for counseling." "I was asked by Yadav to meet but I thought it was about verbal discussion. He and his [drunk goons] started [beating and abusing] me."

Accusations and Maxtern's stance

Yadav allegedly threatened to kill Maxtern

"[Yadav] tried to break my spine so that I will become physically disabled. All 8-10 people came at 12:30am and on 8th March 2024, Yadav before leaving threatened me to kill me and I was almost unconscious," the FIR stated. Earlier on Friday night, Thakur shared a video on X describing his ordeal; he also accused the police of trying to suppress the matter and purposely booking Yadav only under bailable sections.

Twitter Post

Listen to Maxtern's ordeal here

Twitter Post

Here is a video of the fight

Cause

Why are the two fighting?

Yadav and Maxtern's fight seems to have emanated after the recent Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) charity match where Yadav was seen mingling with Faruqui. Maxtern was one of the many social media users who called out how Yadav, a "kattar Hindu" gelled with Faruqui, who was under the scanner for making "jokes on Hinduism" not too long ago. They also have diametrically opposite political stances, which has confounded fans about the Bigg Boss alums' friendship.