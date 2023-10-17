Who is Mannara Chopra? All about 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:14 pm Oct 17, 202305:14 pm

Mannara Chopra was the first participant to enter the 'Bigg Boss 17' house

The latest season of Bigg Boss is here, and fans are all excited to witness the drama and chaos that goes on inside the house among the contestants. While the show has just started, a contestant has already been making a lot of noise. Actor Mannara Chopra has already surrounded herself with controversies; here's everything to know about her.

Chopra is the elder sister of Priyanka and Parineeti

For the unversed, Chopra is the elder cousin sister of actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra. Chopra's father is the sibling of the other two Chopra sisters. Born to a jewelry designer mother and a lawyer father, Chopra entered the film industry much later than her younger sisters, and is the lesser-known Chopra sister, in terms of popularity.

She made her acting debut in 2014

Chopra made her acting debut in 2014 with Prema Geema Jantha Nai. The same year, she also made her Hindi debut with Zid, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Contrary to her sisters Priyanka and Parineeti, Chopra has acted in only one Hindi title so far, in which she starred opposite Karanvir Sharma. She, however, predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil movies.

Acted in commercials alongside PeeCee and Salman Khan

Before she started her journey in the films, Chopra made her way to the industry as a model. She was a part of many commercials in which she shared the screen space with Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Priyanka. Other than her modeling assignments and acting projects, Chopra also worked as an assistant choreographer and a fashion designer, reportedly.

Chopra was recently embroiled in a kissing controversy

Recently, Chopra found herself in the middle of a controversy when an image of director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary surfaced wherein he was seen kissing the actor on the cheeks at a promotional event. Upon her entry into the Bigg Boss house, Chopra clarified his intentions, saying he considers her a "baby" and that the episode was perceived wrongly by the people.