Happy birthday, Jasmin Bhasin: TV shows that shaped her career

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 28, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

TV actor Jasmin Bhasin celebrates her 33rd birthday on Wednesday

Jasmin Bhasin, who rose to prominence as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, is widely renowned in the television circuit. Her acting career began with the Tamil film Vaanam, and she subsequently made her mark by appearing in several Tollywood movies and Hindi television shows. On her 33rd birthday, we gather TV shows that played a pivotal role in establishing her in the industry.

'Tashan-E-Ishq'

Created by Subhash Chandra, Tashan-E-Ishq is a romantic-drama series that premiered in 2015. The show featured Bhasin, Sidhant Gupta, and Zain Imam. Set against the backdrop of Punjab, the show revolved around Twinkle Taneja (Bhasin), who is deeply in love with Yuvi Luthra (Imam). However, their mothers are arch-rivals. Throughout the series, Bhasin's portrayal of an innocent girl captured the hearts of the audience.

'Dil Se Dil Tak'

Dil Se Dil Tak featured late actor Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Bhasin. The premise revolved around a happily married couple who face infertility issues, and how their lives take a dramatic turn when they decide to choose Teni (portrayed by Bhasin), as a surrogate mother. This show proved to be a significant role for Bhasin and helped establish her in the industry.

'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji'

Produced by Gul Khan, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji—a romantic drama television show—which aired on Star Plus featured Bhasin in the role of Happy Mehra. The storyline revolves around Mehra, whose husband Chintu dies in an accident, and Rocky Khosla, an arrogant playboy who decides to fulfill Chintu's dream by setting up a hotel. Bhasin showcased her versatility as an actor in this series.

'Naagin 4'

After making a remarkable appearance in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020, Bhasin was offered the role of Nayantara in the supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 4, which was adored by fans. Bhasin portrayed a never-seen-before avatar with an evil twist added to her character. Since the actor already established her image as a vivacious girl, fans were amazed to see her in a villainous role.

