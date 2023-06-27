Entertainment

Why Hema Malini never met Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 27, 2023 | 06:49 pm 2 min read

Hema Malini revealed she has never met Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur

The Deol family holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans. They were delighted to see the entire family together at Karan Deol's wedding. However, the absence of Hema Malini and her daughters Ahana and Esha captured headlines. While we don't know the exact reason for her absence, she has mentioned her wish to maintain a respectable distance from Dharmendra's "other family."

Why does this story matter?

Dharmendra reportedly married Malini in 1980, without formally divorcing his first wife—Prakash Kaur—with whom he tied the knot in 1954. Despite this, Kaur defended her husband. An India Today article, quoting her from that time, said: "Why my husband, any man would want have preferred Malini to me. How dare anyone calls my husband a womanizer when half the industry is doing the same?"

After marriage, Malini never crossed paths with Kaur

While Dharmendra-Malini always prioritized privacy when it comes to relationships, the latter shared some insights in her biography-Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl. Malini mentioned she had met Kaur on several occasions before her marriage with Dharmendra, however, after the marriage, their paths didn't cross. She highlighted her intention of not wanting to "disturb anyone," emphasizing her contentment with Dharmendra's role as a father.

'Though I've never spoken about Kaur, I respect her…'

Further in her biography, Malini emphasized the deep respect she and her daughters have for Kaur and Dharmendra's "first family." Acknowledging her admiration and respect for Kaur, Malini made it clear that discussing her personal life is not something she wishes to share publicly. She emphasized that her life is no one else's business, and her focus remains on her career and artistic pursuits.

When pregnant Malini met Dharmendra's mother for the first time

In her biography, authored by Ram Mukherjee, Malini also opened up about meeting her mother-in-law Satwant Kaur. The Sholay actor shared how Dharmendra's mother came to meet her when she was expecting her first baby, Esha. "I remember how she came to meet me once at a dubbing studio in Juhu. I touched her feet, and she hugged me."

