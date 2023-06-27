Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares health update after undergoing surgery

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares health update after undergoing surgery

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 27, 2023 | 05:58 pm 2 min read

Prithviraj Sukumaran undergoes surgery after sustaining a ligament tear in his knee

Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran suffered a ligament tear in his knee while filming a stunt sequence for the movie Vilayath Buddha. In an update shared on Tuesday, the actor-director-producer informed his fans about his health and revealed that he had undergone surgery. Sukumaran stated that medical experts have advised him to take rest and assured everyone that he is on the path to recovery.

Sukumaran shared a note, captioned it with 'thank you'

Taking to Instagram, Sukumaran shared that he has been advised to undergo physiotherapy. In the note, he stated, "I had an accident while filming a sequence for Vilayath Buddha. Fortunately, I'm under the care of skilled professionals who performed a keyhole surgery, and now I'm in the recovery phase." "It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months," the actor further explained.

Take a look at Sukumaran's post

Instagram post A post shared by therealprithvi on June 27, 2023 at 5:45 pm IST

How did Sukumaran sustain an injury while shooting?

According to the film's director Jayan Nambiar, Sukumaran got himself injured while deboarding a bus, reportedly. Jayan stated, "After surgery, the doctor has advised Sukumaran to take rest for six weeks. This happened while only one day's shoot was left. However, since Prithviraj is inevitable for the scenes left to be shot, we have decided to pause the filming till he is back."

Fans flooded social media with well wishes for the actor

Upon hearing the health update, Sukumaran fans extended their wishes for his speedy recovery. One fan wrote, "Your previous recoveries have always showcased your comeback with even greater strength! Take rest, bro!!!!" Per reports, the actor sustained the injury on Sunday (June 25) afternoon while filming on set. He was subsequently transferred to a private hospital in Kochi, where he underwent a keyhole surgery.

Meanwhile, a look at Sukumaran's upcoming projects

Sukumaran boasts an incredible lineup of projects in his pipeline this year. One of them is Aadujeevitham, a survival drama based on the eponymous best-selling novel by Benyamin. Furthermore, Sukumaran will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Notably, Sukumaran will also be donning the director's hat for his next project, L2: Empuraan, featuring acclaimed actor Mohanlal.

Share this timeline