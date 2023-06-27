Entertainment

'In the Fire' director, co-star laud Amber Heard's resilience

'In the Fire' director, co-star laud Amber Heard's resilience

Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023 | 05:54 pm 1 min read

'In the Fire' director and co-star lauded Amber Heard's courage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were involved in one of the most high-profile defamation trials and its verdict went in Depp's favor. Ever since that, Heard has faced flak from Depp's fans. Recently, her upcoming film In the Fire premiered at the Taorima Film Festival. Director Conor Allyn and co-star Luca Calvani supported Heard and her struggles in an interview.

Director Allyn's take on Heard

While speaking about Heard's personality, Allyn said, "I'm so happy that Amber went through something so awful and it didn't change her as a person. She's still the shining light that we explained earlier and to go through something that terrible and be able to come out the other side and be whole, well I can't imagine it."

Calvani lauded Heard's journey

Calvani spoke about Heard in very high regard. He said, "No matter what side you're on, no matter what you believe or which social media you plug into or whatever your hashtags are, you have to give credit for the incredible journey this woman has been through and she can teach us all a couple of things as far as resilience and courage."

Twitter Post

Share this timeline