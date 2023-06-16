Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Flash' opens decently in India

Written by Aikantik Bag June 16, 2023 | 11:35 am 1 min read

'The Flash' box office collection

DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has a massive fan following around the globe and currently, the recent release The Flash is in the buzz. The film received mostly negative reviews but early projections show that it will earn well. In India, the box office collection was decent on Day 1 but it will face steep competition from Om Raut's Adipurush.

Indian collections to diminish due to other competitors

As per Pinkvilla, the Andy Muschietti directorial earned Rs. 4.15 crore on Thursday, making it the sixth-highest opening for a Hollywood film in India. At the global level, it is slated to earn $155-165M (approximately Rs. 1,270 crore) on the first weekend. The cast includes Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, and Michael Keaton, among others.

