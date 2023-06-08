Entertainment

Loved Jake Johnson in 'Across the Spider-Verse'? Other captivating roles

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 08, 2023, 09:30 am 2 min read

Jake Johnson's best performances

The highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has made a powerful impact, receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Specifically, Jake Johnson's vocal performance as Peter B Parker aka Spider-Man has garnered immense praise. Notably, Johnson reprised his role from 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. If you're a fan of Johnson's recent animated work, then these films and series are worth checking out.

'New Girl' (2011-2018)

The delightful comedy-drama, New Girl—aired from 2011 to 2018—revolved around Jess (Zooey Deschanel), a girl who moves into a loft shared with three male roommates. One among them is Nick Miller (Johnson)—a grumpy bartender, who may be tough on himself, but genuinely cares for those around him. Whether delivering witty one-liners or displaying vulnerability, Johnson's portrayal of Miller left a lasting impression on audiences.

'Safety Not Guaranteed' (2012)

In Colin Trevorrow's Safety Not Guaranteed (2012), Johnson shines bright in the role of Jeff, a magazine reporter who has become cynically dry with pursuing a meaningful career. Johnson with his classic comedic prowess, provided sharp wit that left the audiences in stitches. Here, Johnson skilfully develops Jeff, and as the story unfolds, we as the audience, get to meet other dimensions of Jeff.

'Drinking Buddies' (2013)

Drinking Buddies marked the first collaboration between Johnson and director Joseph Swanberg, and it stands out as their finest work together. As one of the film's lead characters, Johnson delivered a stellar performance, while showcasing his improvisational skills with witty lines. Interestingly, the rom-com drama was recognized as one of the top 10 movies of the year by acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

'Digging For Fire' (2015)

Digging For Fire marked the second collaboration of Johnson and Swanberg, and the film stands as a prime example of the mumblecore subgenre. In the film, Johnson as Tim takes a break from his relationship with Lee, played by Rosemarie DeWitt, and decides to spend a weekend apart and engage in separate experiences. With Johnson at his best, Tim becomes a captivating personality onscreen.

'Win It All' (2017)

In Win It All, Johnson portrayed Eddie Garret, a small-time gambler who is incredibly unlucky and terrible at gambling. He finds himself in a tough spot after he spends a substantial amount of money on gambling, which belonged to a prisoner. Johnson, who co-wrote the film alongside Swanberg, played Garret with such conviction that audiences started rooting for a guy who is deeply flawed.