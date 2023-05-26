Entertainment

Cannes 2023: 5 celebrity couples who made dazzling red-carpet appearances

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 26, 2023, 10:56 am 3 min read

Cannes 2023: Cutest celebrity couples on red carpet

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is a star-studded affair, where celebrity couples stole the spotlight with their appearances. Among them were the enchanting duo of Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras, and the radiant couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who captivated onlookers with their undeniable chemistry. As the festival unfolds, we gather celebrity couples who left a lasting impression with their red carpet appearances.

Lipa and Gavras

Last week, Lipa made heads turn at Cannes, not only for her breathtaking beauty but also for her public appearance with her rumored boyfriend, Gavras. Putting an end to months of speculations and sightings, the couple took a bold step forward, solidifying their status as a couple at Cannes. Garvras—who is a French filmmaker—was photographed embracing Lipa at the premiere of Omar La Fraise.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

On May 18, 80-year-old Harrison Ford and his wife-actor Calista Flockhart attended the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, led by Ford. While Flockhart beamed in her gorgeous and effortlessly flowing gown, Ford suited up and looked absolutely dazzling. It is noteworthy that the couple first met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002 and has been married since 2010.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen

Another couple that stole the spotlight on Sunday evening was Robert De Niro and his girlfriend-producer Tiffany Chen. The two attended the Vanity Fair x Prada party at Cannes. The couple—who have been linked since 2021—welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, earlier this year. De Niro attended the premiere of his latest project, Killers of the Flower Moon—which received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Dunst and Plemons

Coordinating in beautiful black ensembles, Academy Award-nominated couple Dunst and Plemons attended the premiere of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon last Saturday. The Power of the Dog co-stars, Dunst and Plemons met on the set of Fargo in 2015 and got engaged in 2017. They then welcomed two sons in 2018 and 2021, respectively. The couple got married in 2022.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones made a stunning entrance at the Cannes Film Festival. The couple, who has been married for 22 years, attended the premiere of Jeanne du Barry where Douglas was honored with Honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement. Adding to the allure, the couple's daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, made her Cannes debut and joined her parents in a stunning white gown.

