Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy stuns in black for second appearance

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 23, 2023, 12:55 pm 2 min read

Mouni Roy is representing Peyush Bansal's Lenskart at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023 (Picture Credit: Instagram/@Mouni Roy)

Mouni Roy has made it grand with her debut appearance on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. After serving major fashion goals in a yellow off-shoulder dress, the actor got the mercury soaring with her second look as well. Roy's black attire at the festival has got everyone talking about how she has always slayed the fashion game.

Roy went chic in a strapless gown

For her second appearance, Roy opted to wear a strapless gown from the shelves of designer Tarik Ediz. Featuring a sweetheart neck, a white flower-like bow at the front, and a fishtail cut with flair at the end, the body-hugging gown fitted perfectly on her waist. She went smokey for the eyes and nude for the lips while tying hair in a sleek ponytail.

Check out her look from the second appearance

A sunshine-worthy debut appearance

She made her debut on Monday as she walked in a sunny yellow-colored ensemble by Atelier Zuhra. The off-shoulder dress sat tightly on her body, making her silhouette do the talking. The gown also featured a dramatic trail at the back with a bow. Representing entrepreneur and Shank Tank India judge Peyush Bansal's eyewear brand, Lenskart, she looked as bright as sunshine.

About the actor's upcoming titles and more

Roy began her acting career with the television industry which made her a household name. Her big Bollywood debut came with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. She was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, in which she played an antagonist. She will be reprising her character for the sequel, titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

