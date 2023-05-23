Entertainment

Jr. NTR fans kill 2 goats; 9 arrested in Karnataka

Jr. NTR fans allegedly killed two goats on the star's birthday

In India, cinema actors are considered to be demigods and over the years, we have seen fans do some bizarre acts, apparently for their beloved superstars. Recently, nine fans of RRR star Jr. NTR, from Karnataka's Robertsonpet were arrested for allegedly killing two goats and spilling their blood on Jr. NTR's banner at a theater. This was done to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Accused allegedly left carcasses, weapons at the theater

Reportedly, the group killed two goats, smeared the flexi banners of Siri Venkata and Siri Krishna Theatre with blood, and left the place with the carcasses of the goat and the sharp weapons. The police have identified the nine individuals and have arrested them. This comes into the news after the Janatha Garage actor's birthday celebrations went wrong at a Vijayawada theater.

Fire broke out in a Vijayawada theater

On May 20, Jr. NTR's 2003 film Simhadri directed by SS Rajamouli was released in theaters to celebrate his legacy. In Vijayawada's Apsara Theatre, a set of fans were bursting crackers inside the hall which led to a massive fire breakout. Several seats were fuming in fire and it risked the lives of many cine-goers. Later, the shows were canceled and cops were deployed.