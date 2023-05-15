Entertainment

Parineeti-Raghav express gratitude to fans, well-wishers post engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have thanked their fans for their blessings post their engagement

The newly engaged couple in Tinsel town, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have released a statement thanking their fans, well-wishers, and members of the press for their love and blessings. The Uunchai actor got engaged to the AAP MP on May 13 (Saturday) at Delhi's Kapurthala House in the presence of their family members and some friends. They'll reportedly get married in October.

Couple expressed gratitude toward fans for 'standing with them'

Chadha and Chopra uploaded identical statements on Monday on their respective social media accounts. Part of their statement read: "We both come from different worlds and it's amazing that our worlds also unite with our union. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us."

They wrote a special thank you note to media

In the last paragraph, the couple thanked the members of the press for standing outside the venue and waiting to capture them. The statement mentioned, "A special shout out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us." To recall, the festivities concluded in the evening, after which the couple posed for the photographers.

Several politicians were in attendance during the function

The ﻿high-profile engagement ceremony was attended by Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, and members from the Chopra and Chadha families. Singer Mika performed at the event. The couple uploaded their engagement photos on social media on Saturday evening.

How did the relationship rumors begin?

While neither Chadha nor Chopra ever publicly accepted their relationship, the rumors first started floating around when they were clicked together at a restaurant in March. Though the media often asked them about each other, they only responded through furtive reactions and blushes. Per some reports, they became friends while studying in the UK, and their families, too, have known each other well.