Cannes 2023: Why is the film festival held in Cannes

Written by Isha Sharma May 15, 2023, 01:40 pm 2 min read

Ever wondered why Cannes was chosen as the location of the Cannes Film Festival?

The Cannes Film Festival is all set to mesmerize the world of cinema with its 76th edition, slated from Tuesday (May 16) to May 27. The reputed festival—which reportedly receives the most coverage in the world after the Olympics—is known for the breakthrough movies that are screened there and the glitz that defines the red carpet. But how was Cannes chosen for this extravaganza?

Take a quick look at the history of the festival

Cannes Film Festival was born out of a tussle between the French authorities and the Venice Film Festival, which was earlier notorious for its partiality and was sometimes controlled by leaders like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. When the partiality increased, the French, British, and American jury members reportedly decided to establish their own film festival instead of participating in this heavily biased one.

Not Cannes, but Biarritz was the original choice

The Cannes Film Festival was earlier christened the International Film Festival and the city of Cannes wasn't the first choice; it was Biarritz in France. However, "the supporters of Cannes around Georges Prade, a municipal councilor from Paris, and the directors of the Cannes hotels, mobilized and finally ended up winning the event," and Cannes has been hosting the event ever since.

Where in Cannes is the festival organized?

The festival is held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, a convention center built in 1949 to house the artists, filmmakers, and guests who gather under one roof during the event. Cannes also appeals to international guests because it is set on the French Riviera resort town, which adds to the tourist appeal and brings in people from all over the world.

These films will be screened at Cannes 2023

This year, Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund will serve as the jury president. A Brighter Tomorrow, The Old Oak, Kidnapped, Last Summer, Perfect Days, Asteroid City, May December, La Chimera, Along Came Love, Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe, and Close Your Eyes are some movies set to be screened. From India, Anurag Kashyap, Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, and Dolly Singh, among others, will attend the event.