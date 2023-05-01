Entertainment

Who was Jock Zonfrillo, 'MasterChef' judge who died at 46

Who was Jock Zonfrillo, 'MasterChef' judge who died at 46

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 01, 2023, 02:22 pm 2 min read

Renowned chef and 'MasterChef Australia' judge-presenter Jock Zonfrillo passed away at 46 on Sunday

In a shocking piece of news, MasterChef Australia judge and presenter Jock Zonfrillo died on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia. He was 46. The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by his family, but the cause of his death has not yet been revealed. According to a statement from Australian broadcaster Network 10, Zonfrillo died on the eve of the cooking show's new series.

Zonfrillo was one of the most-celebrated chef-judge on the show

Zonfrillo began his career by working under chef Marco Pierre White. On his demise, MasterChef Australia wrote, "Jock was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, which meant heavy influence by two strong cultures and it was his obsession with food and desire for a new pushbike that at just 12 years old fuelled to knock on kitchen doors."

Zonfrillo's achievements at the young age

Although he began his career by doing odd jobs in the kitchen, little did he know that he would become one of the most celebrated chefs in Australia. His love and passion for food saw him become one of the youngest culinary students to do an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel at the tender age of 15, according to MasterChef Australia Instagram's statement.

His rise as one of the world's best chefs

After moving to Australia, he opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide. The restaurant earned him various accolades and global recognition including the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize in 2018, for his exceptional skills. In 2019, he joined the team of MasterChef Australia as a judge in which he coached the contestants and inspired them to become a better version of themselves.

Apart from being a chef, he was an author, too

In his lifetime, Zonfrillo has earned many distinctions for his passion to maintain the highest quality standard of Australia's indigenous food. Notably, apart from being a chef, he was also a best-selling author and philanthropist. Zonfrillow published his memoir Last Shot in 2022, which was an account of his struggle with drug addiction and recovery. He is survived by his wife and four children.