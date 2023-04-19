Entertainment

'Maude v Maude': Halle Berry-Angelina Jolie to star in action-thriller

In a fierce multi-studio bidding war, Warner Bros. Pictures has emerged victorious and acquired the rights to produce Maude v Maude, an action thriller that has already created a solid buzz within the industry. With two of Hollywood's biggest actors—Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie, attached to star in the movie, the film's exact storyline details have been kept tightly under wraps, per Deadline.

Roseanne Liang, a Chinese New Zealand filmmaker, who is best known for her first feature film—My Wedding and Other Secrets (2011), will helm the upcoming project. The script will be penned by Scott Mosier. Aside from acting, Jolie will produce along with Berry and her producing partner Holly Jeter (under HalleHolly), along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth who will produce through RK Films.

The project is described as a "Bond versus Bourne-style action-thriller," reportedly. With this information, one can only speculate that the film is likely to offer two spies with different styles, backgrounds, and unique methods. Notably, Jolie has showcased her spy side in movies like Salt and The Tourist. Meanwhile, Berry—a veteran of the genre—has played Jinx in the blockbuster Bond installment Die Another Day.

Since taking over as co-studio heads, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy are pushing for more star-centric projects in their slate and they seemingly were not deterred by the amounts of money streaming services have, reportedly. It is noteworthy that earlier when they were running MGM, they outbid competitors for similar packages like Ridley Scott's House of Gucci and Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary.

In January 2022, Berry's new production company hired Jeter to serve as president. Since Jeter joined forces, they both announced plans to produce a diverse range of film projects from hard-hitting dramas to light-hearted comedies and more prominently highlighting women of color, in lead roles. Currently, Berry is filming Lionsgate's Never Let Go in which she serves as the executive producer along with Jeter.