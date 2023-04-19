Entertainment

Kate Hudson's birthday special: Celebrating actor's life, legacy beyond screen

Hollywood actor and multi-hyphenate personality Kate Hudson celebrates her 44th birthday on Wednesday

Academy Award-nominated actor Kate Hudson first appeared onscreen in a minor role in Party of Five (1996). Today, she is Hollywood's A-list actor. She comes from a family of entertainers—her mother is actor Goldie Hawn and her stepfather is actor Kurt Russell—but that's not the only thing that defines her. On her 44th birthday, we take a closer look at her life beyond cinema.

Apart from being an actor, Hudson is a trailblazing businesswoman

Apart from being an incredible actor, she is also a trailblazing businesswoman. In 2013, Hudson co-founded the women's activewear company—Fabletics. From product design to marketing, Hudson played a key role in launching the company. With Fabletics, she also pitched her message loud and clear on body positivity and commitment to sustainability. Besides, she launched her own wine brand—Hudson Bellamy Wines—with her ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy.

One of the most charitable celebrities in Hollywood

With a deep commitment to making a positive impact on the world, she is involved with many charitable organizations and causes, especially those supporting women's health and empowerment. In 2022, the actor was announced as the new Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme. In addition, she is an advocate for breast cancer awareness and is also involved in environmental conservation efforts.

Did you know Hudson is an author too?

There's nothing that Hudson can't do! Besides being a talented actor, Hudson is also a published author. She released her first book in 2016 titled Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body. In this, Hudson explored themes like body positivity and mental well-being. Her second book—Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition—was released in 2018, and was well received by readers.

Hudson has also dabbled in music

Adding another talent to her repertoire, the 44-year-old actor is now preparing to release her debut album by the end of this year. While speaking to E! News, the actor revealed that she has recorded a whopping 26 songs for her debut album. It is noteworthy that her impressive singing skills first came to the spotlight when she sang in the film Nine (2009).

Aside from her many facets, she is a devoted mother

Despite managing a successful business and concentrating on her career, Hudson keeps it real with her parenting style. Hudson is a devoted mother to her three children—Ryder, Bingham, and Rani. The actor has often opened up about her experience as a working mother. In People interview, Hudson described herself as "a strict mother" and she stated, "It's the things I'm strict about."