Aryan to Gwyneth: Times celebrities faced backlash over ridiculous brand-pricing

May 01, 2023

Aryan Khan's luxury clothing brand D'Yavol X is facing backlash for its overpriced commodities

Aryan Khan's luxury clothing brand D'Yavol X which went live on Sunday has left audiences stunned with its high-priced products. As soon as the prices were revealed, Khan faced backlash for selling outrageously expensive commodities. This is not the first time that celebrities have been criticized for selling overpriced products. We list down famous celebrity-owned brands that have faced backlash for their high-priced offerings.

But first, know why did D'Yavol X attract controversy

The hype around Khan's new clothing brand was at an all-time high. But, as soon as the website went live, fans were left stunned by the ridiculous pricing. Taking to social media, one user stated, "Khan saab I have to sell both of my kidneys." Diet Sabya, an Instagram account, commented, "Who has done the costing for this just want to have a word."

Drew House by Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's clothing line Drew House was launched back in 2019 and immediately became a talking point due to its ridiculously overpriced commodities. Fans took to social media to complain about the brand's high pricing, with one user asking, "Is there a selection for 'broke people'?" Heavy on corduroy, the items' prices started at $48 and went as high as $148, just for t-shirts.

Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop was launched in 2008 as a nutritional newsletter and debuted in e-commerce in 2014. But the brand faced criticism for its absurd price point, for example, $725 for a houseware set. Notably, the brand also faced a $1,45,000 lawsuit for claiming that its vaginal eggs (Jade egg tablets) could balance hormones and have healing powers.

Skims by Kim Kardashian

Even since Kim Kardashian launched her shapewear brand Skims, it has been facing brutal backlash in terms of pricing and quality of products. In 2022, customers slammed Kardashian for selling a "cheap-looking" catsuit for a whopping $108. One critic wrote on Reddit, "I went on the website and it all looks so cheap but so overpriced." Another agreed, saying,"$108 for an ugly bodysuit?"

The Row by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Established in 2006 by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, The Row is a luxury fashion brand that has also been under the scanner for its outrageously high prices. Customers have not only complained about the absurd prices but they have also criticized the brand for not being inclusive in terms of size and range representation. Want to try their $5,539 Panae trench coat?