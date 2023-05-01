Entertainment

Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide due to financial problems

Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide due to financial problems

Written by Isha Sharma May 01, 2023, 12:38 pm 2 min read

Telugu choreographer Chaitanya has died by suicide

Choreographer Chaitanya Master, who predominantly worked in the Telugu industry, has passed away. He reportedly died by suicide on Sunday (April 30) and recorded a video for his family sometime before his death, wherein he apologized for taking the extreme step and mentioned that financial difficulties drove him to this tragic end. May his soul rest in peace. Trigger warning: suicide.

He apologized to his fans, family in the last video

Chaitanya's last video is now doing rounds on social media. He reportedly said, "My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me without letting me face any problems. My sincere apologies to my friends. I bothered many people... my apologies to [them]. I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them."

He passed away in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

Chaitanya further added, "I am at Nellore, in a club hotel. This is my last day, the last moment, I don't know what's going to happen. I am gathering courage." "Thank you, everybody, for giving me a good life. Amma, Nanna thank you so much and chelli, I love you. Due to the problems, we have, I had to take this step."

Trigger warning: Chaitanya's last video is now getting circulated online

Fans took to social media to pay tribute

Tributes are pouring in for Chaitanya from the Telugu industry. A fan wrote on Twitter, "Rest in peace master Chaitanya, this was really unexpected," while someone else said, "Suicide isn't a solution. You could have found a solution sooner or later. You are such a talented soul. I don't understand how you could do this." Chaitanya was reportedly 37 years old.

He had posted on Instagram five days ago

Chaitanya was famous for his long-standing association with the dance show Dhee and he was a finalist in the 10th and 14th seasons of the show. Per his Instagram profile, he was also a finalist in Dhee Jodi, a semifinalist in Dhee Champions and Dhee 13, and was crowned the champion in Dhee 15 Championship Battle. His last post was uploaded five days ago.