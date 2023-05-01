Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' renewed for Season 4

Written by Aikantik Bag May 01, 2023, 12:26 pm 1 min read

'The Morning Show' has been renewed for Season 4

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon stans, it's time to assemble ourselves! Yes, the dynamic duo's much-loved series The Morning Show has been renewed for its fourth season. This news comes just ahead of the release of the third season. The third season of the Apple TV Plus series is set to premiere this fall. Fans are excited about the update.

Cast and crew of the series

As per reports, the third season will feature new addition which includes Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie. The recurring cast includes Steve Carrell, Julianna Marguiles, Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, and Natalie Morales. The series is developed by Kerry Ehrin and is inspired by Brian Stelter's 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

