'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13: Timings, contestants, everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 01, 2023, 12:04 pm 3 min read

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the popular TV reality show, is all set to return for its 13th installment in July, reportedly. Hosted by director-producer Rohit Shetty, the show is known for its spine-chilling and edge-of-the-seat entertaining stunts performed by a diverse group of celebrity contestants in exotic locations around the world. As the countdown for the new season begins, here's everything you need to know.

With its adrenaline-fueled challenges, the show has become one of the most-anticipated shows on Indian TV.

The reality show is based on the American series AXN's Fear Factor, and to recall, the Indian version was launched in 2008.

Notably, B-town celebrities like Akshay Kumar (Seasons 1-4), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Season 3), Shetty (Seasons 5-6, 8-13), and Arjun Kapoor (Season 7) have hosted the show.

When and where to watch the show?

The schedule of the 13th installment of Khatron Ke Khiladi has not yet been unveiled, and there is no official confirmation of when the show will air. The show, as usual, will soon be televised on Colors TV and will stream on Voot and Voot Select. In case you miss the new episodes, you can watch the new episodes on the Voot app.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13: Contestants list

The most interesting part of the show is its participants who are mostly Bigg Boss participants, Bollywood celebrities, and renowned TV actors. The final list of contestants has still not been announced or confirmed, but per a Times of India report, rumored participants include—Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Anand, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Roy, Arjit Taneja, and Avneet Kaur.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' new season announcement

Given his expertise in the stunts department, Shetty remains an ideal pick to host the reality show. When Shetty appeared in BB16—a reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan—he announced the return of the much-awaited KKK13 on the platform, per reports. He also revealed that one contestant among the top five finalists of BB16 will get a direct ticket to KKK13.

Why did Shalin Bhanot turn down the show?

Shalin Bhanot was reportedly the first actor/participant to be contacted for the new season. But to everyone's surprise, he turned the offer down, reportedly. Among the BB16 finalists, Bhanot completed all the tasks with ease and when Shetty offered him a direct ticket to KKK13, he refused citing several phobias. Per reports, we might also expect to see Uorfi Javed on the show.