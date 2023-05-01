Entertainment

Box office: 'Virupaksha' holding the fort quite well

Written by Aikantik Bag May 01, 2023, 11:44 am 1 min read

'Virupaksha' box office collections

Virupaksha is one of those wonders that impress viewers with its stellar content. The recently released Telugu film got positive reviews from critics and is raking in a good amount of money. The supernatural horror mystery is pitted against Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. Even after competition, its box office collections are on the rise.

Will breach the Rs. 50 crore mark on Monday

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kartik Varma Dandu directorial earned Rs. 3.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday which is an increase from Saturday's Rs. 1.95 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 49.5 crore. The cast includes Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Ravi Krishna, among others. It is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

