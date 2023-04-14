Entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep-Upendra starrer 'Kabzaa' now streaming on OTT; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 14, 2023, 11:25 am 1 min read

Kabzaa was touted to be the next money spinner for the Kannada cinema. Unfortunately, the period drama could not connect with the viewers and received negative reviews from critics. It fell flat on the face and crashed at the box office. The film, headlined by superstars Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra, has now premiered on OTT, and it is looking for another shelf life.

OTT details, story, cast of the film

The action-period drama is helmed by R Chandru and has now arrived on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The story is set in pre-independent India, and the cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Dev Gill, Sudha, and Suneel Puranik, among others. It is bankrolled by Anand Pandit, Chandru, and Alankar Pandian. Let's see how things roll for this one on OTT!

