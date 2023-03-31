Entertainment

OTT watchlist: 5 major titles releasing this weekend

OTT watchlist: 5 major titles releasing this weekend

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 31, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

From 'Gaslight' to 'Murder Mystery 2' and 'Shehzada,' check out titles that are releasing on the OTT this weekend

It's that time of the week again when we bring you a list of titles that'll be released on various OTT platforms. A number of titles are gearing up to release over the weekend - while some are fresh releases, others are making their OTT debut after their theatrical runs. Check out the list that we have created for all you cinephiles out there.

'Gaslight'

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Vikrant Massey, Gaslight is a highly anticipated film. The thriller will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (March 31). The story revolves around a young girl who returns to her estate after 15 long years to better the relationship with her father which went sour. She, however, discovers that her father has gone missing.

'Murder Mystery 2'

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are returning to the screens with the sequel of Murder Mystery. The comedy thriller featuring the two as Audrey Spitz and Nick Spitz will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 31. Titled Murder Mystery 2, the Spitz couple arrives to attend a Maharaja's wedding who goes missing leading to a series of unexpected events.

'Shehzada'

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, will be marking its OTT debut, nearly two months after its theatrical release on February 17. The film, backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will be released on streaming giant Netflix on April 1. For the unversed, Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat'

Featuring Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead and double roles, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The title also saw Vicky Kaushal in a cameo, reprising his DJ Mohabbat character from the 2018 movie Manmarziyaan. The film is scheduled to release on Friday. Those wanting to watch it can stream it on Netflix.

'Kill Boksoon'

Another title that'll be released on Netflix is the South Korean﻿ action thriller, Kill Boksoon. Set to release on Friday, it stars Jeon Do-yeon in the lead role where she plays an assassin mother. Also featured in the movie are Sol Kyung-gu, Esom, and Koo Kyo-hwan. The story revolves around a mother who is also an assassin and has been leading two different lives.