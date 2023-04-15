Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: What makes us attracted to true-crime series, movies

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 15, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Why are people obsessed with true crime? Let's find out

True crime is a genre that has several fans all over the world. Be it a crime of passion, a well-planned murder, someone being swindled, or someone creating an entirely fake persona to breathe life into their plans, true-crime series, documentaries, and movies deal with different subjects and themes. Despite how scary they are, people still love them! Let's understand why that happens.

True-crime content tells people how to remain safe

A 2010 University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign study revealed that "women were particularly interested in narratives that explored the motivations of criminals, featured female victims, and included details on how victims escaped." "Not only does true crime imbue fans with the feeling that they're safe; it may also entice with the possibility of tips on how to stay that way," said MasterClass quoting the study.

Survivors also watch such content to process trauma

For survivors, watching true crime can be triggering, but a University of South Carolina study suggests several survivors become avid consumers. "The stories could help...survivors process their...trauma by instilling a sense of community and healing. For both victims and non-victims, true-crime stories can deliver a sense of validation and acknowledgment by articulating the details of the unspeakable," MasterClass stated about the study findings.

Some people indulge in 'thrill factor'

In 2021, the University of Chicago conducted a study that revealed people enjoy the "thrill factor" that comes with true-crime stories. They are part of the narrative, but they aren't the eventual victim; when things get overwhelming, they can simply turn the TV off. "Audiences are still insulated by crafty storytelling and high production value. It's another thrill elixir," the study said, per MasterClass.

