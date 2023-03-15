Entertainment

Netflix announces 'Bollywood Wives' Season 3: Highlights from previous season

Netflix announces 'Bollywood Wives' Season 3: Highlights from previous season

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 15, 2023, 07:29 pm 3 min read

Netflix announces Season 3 of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

The "Bollywood wives" with their "fabulous lives" aka Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is all set to return for Season 3, and we cannot hold our excitement! On Tuesday, Netflix announced the revival of the show that features four fun-loving women from Bollywood's inner circle—Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari. Before Season 3 arrives, here's a recap of the previous season.

Before moving ahead, here's a look at the storyline

Touted as the desi version of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment captures the banter and bonding between the aforementioned "almost famous" Bollywood wives. Revolving around their uber-plush, rich lifestyles, the two previous installments of the show have featured several B-town celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

When Kapoor revealed that actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her

In Season 2, Shanaya Kapoor's mother made a shocking revelation! In one of the episodes, Kapoor was seen talking to Sajdeh about her marriage and said, "Initially, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had! I walked out with Shanaya..." Her statement indicated that the actor cheated on her in the early days of their marriage. Notably, the couple are married for 25 years.

Sajdeh removed the 'Khan' surname from nameplate outside her house

Season 2 opened up with Sajdeh changing her nameplate, with a brand-new one outside her house, which no more contains "Khan" in her surname. The fashion designer divorced actor Sohail Khan after being married to him for 25 years. As the show progressed, Sajdeh tried out dating applications, until the Indian Matchmaking star Seema Taparia made a grand entry to fix things.

Remember the time when Bhavana-Chunky decided to renew vows?

Another highlight of the show was when actor Ananya Panday's parents, actor Chunky Panday and Pandey decided to renew vows on their 25th wedding anniversary. Until the big day arrived, Pandey was relentlessly trolled by her friends for the cringe idea, but sticking to her decision, she anyway moved forward to renew her vows. Spoiler alert—Season 2 ended with their beautiful wedding!

Kothari continued her 'comeback' talks; found a new admirer

Kothari's plans to make a "comeback-to-the-big-screen" subsequently capture the whole season! But, apart from this, the show also encircled the broken bonds between Sajdeh and Kothari. Interestingly, in Episode 6, when the wives took a trip to Jawai in order to rejuvenate, they were accompanied by Jaisal Singh, founder of Sujan Jawai. A besotted Singh made no effort to hide his affection for Kothari.