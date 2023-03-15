Entertainment

Largest 'Harry Potter' studio tour to be launched in Tokyo

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 15, 2023, 06:01 pm 1 min read

'Harry Potter' studio tour to be launched in Tokyo soon

The Harry Potter fandom seems to never cease and with time, all Potterheads are manifesting for their letter from Hogwarts! Well, it seems that the Japanese Potterheads will get a taste of Hogwarts and the magical world of witchcraft soon. The world's "largest indoor Harry Potter attraction" has been set in Tokyo's Toshimaen amusement park. The studio tour will commence on June 16.

Advance ticket details and main attractions

Tickets will go live on March 22 and it also marks the first tour in Asia. From iconic sets to props used in the film, fans will get a glimpse of it all. The popular 9 ¾, Hogwarts's Great Hall, Forbidden Forest, and Diagon Alley will also feature in the studio. It would also have cafes serving the Harry Potter delicacies like Butterbeer.

Twitter Post

Harry Potter Studio Tour Tokyo Sets Launch Date:



Billed as the world’s largest indoor Harry Potter attraction, it is set to open its doors this summer, on Friday 16th June. Ticket sales will begin on 22nd March.



Source: Variety pic.twitter.com/i9cEsH558y — RegularCapital (@RegularTweetsUK) March 15, 2023