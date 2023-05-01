Entertainment

Jamie Dornan's birthday: Actor's most striking roles besides 'Fifty Shades'

Happy birthday, Jamie Dornan!

Irish actor Jamie Dornan has had an impressive journey in showbiz, and he has consistently excelled in both Irish and Hollywood productions. While the erotic romantic drama Fifty Shades franchise remains his most well-known work and made him a superstar within days, Dornan has actually played several diverse roles over the years. On his 41st birthday on Monday, we look at some of them.

'Once Upon a Time' (2011-13)

Dornan's association with the fantasy show Once Upon a Time might be brief, but nonetheless, he shines in this multistarrer series based on the retelling of popular fairy tales and classic literary stories. In the first season, he portrays Sheriff Graham and the clandestine lover of the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla); in flashbacks, we see him as the Huntsman! Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

'The Fall' (2013-16)

Dornan starred as a creepy, disturbing, unsettling stalker in the psychological thriller series The Fall, co-starring Gillian Anderson, Archie Panjabi, and Karen Hassan, among others. The show spawned three seasons, and Dornan was lauded for his multilayered performance as a remorseless serial killer who fools the law repeatedly. The show was available on Netflix India for a while but has unfortunately been removed now.

'Synchronic' (2019)

Synchronic is a science-fiction film currently streaming on Netflix. It co-stars Anthony Mackie (8 Mile) and Betsy Holt (The Dirt). Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, it stars Dornan as a paramedic who gets entangled in the mystery of a series of inexplicable deaths as a result of a new designer drug. Fans of the dystopian sci-fi show Black Mirror will love Synchronic!

'A Private War' (2018)

A Private War, helmed by Matthew Heineman, is a biographical war drama film that was released in 2018. It is based on the 2012 article Marie Colvin's Private War written for Vanity Fair by author and journalist Marie Brenner. Besides Dornan, the movie co-stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Stanley Tucci (Citadel), Tom Hollander (Bird Box), and Corey Johnson (Morbius), among others.