5 highly-anticipated K-dramas to add to your watchlist in May

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 01, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

With the rising Hallyu or Korean Wave, it is hard to skip the fascinating shows that are taking the world by storm! In April, we witnessed the unprecedented success of K-dramas like Queenmaker, Doctor Cha, and The Good Bad Mother. Similarly, May is shaping up to be yet another exciting month for fans. Take a look at the new K-dramas to watch in May.

'All That We Loved'

One of the most highly-anticipated K-dramas of 2023, All That We Loved, is all set to be released on May 5 on the TVING platform. The story revolves around three high-schoolers—played by EXO's Sehun, Jang Yeo-bin, and Jo Joon-young—and how a close bond between two friends gets complicated by the entry of a transfer student when the two boys start developing feelings for her.

'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938'

Starring Korean dreamboat Lee Dong-wook, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 is an upcoming South Korean television series with a storyline that prequels the first installment: Tale of the Nine-Tailed. Scheduled to premiere on May 6, the series follows Lee Yeon, who is unexpectedly taken back in time to the year 1938 due to some events that take place after Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

'R.A.C.E'

R.A.C.E is another K-drama—releasing on May 10 on Disney+—to add to your watchlist. Featuring Lee Yeon-Hee, the story is said to be about a woman who aspires to excel as a PR professional. But as she comes closer to realizing her dream, she learns that she was a "diversity hire." K-pop idol TVXQ's Yunho will also make a special appearance in the show.

'Black Knight'

Slated to premiere on May 12, Netflix's highly-anticipated dystopian drama Black Knight stars Kim Woo-bin as a delivery driver who takes it upon himself to distribute oxygen to the people who survived a typical dystopian environment wrecked by air pollution. The reportedly six-part series is directed by Cho Ui-seok, and apart from Woo-bin, Black Knight also features Esom, Kang You-seok, and Song Seung-heon.

'XO, Kitty'

XO, Kitty, a spin-off of the To All the Boys film series, is a Hollywood-K-drama crossover that will premiere on Netflix on May 18. This 10-episode series focuses on Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) matchmaking sister Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), the youngest of the Covey sisters, who travels halfway across the world, from the US to Seoul, South Korea, to find her true love.