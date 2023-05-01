Entertainment

Happy birthday, Anushka Sharma: Looking at her successful productions

Written by Isha Sharma May 01, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Anushka Sharma has turned 35. Happy birthday!

Ever since her entry into showbiz in 2008, Anushka Sharma has cemented herself as a force to reckon with, both onscreen and offscreen. She has also earned acclaim for backing several unconventional projects through Clean Slate Filmz. Although she is no longer actively associated with the production company, she has been part of several successful ventures. On her 35th birthday, let's look at some.

'NH10' (2015)

NH10 is a standout movie in Sharma's filmography both as an actor and a producer. The film mined into the horrors of honor killing, prevalent in so many parts of India, especially in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It was also Clean Slate Filmz's debut production venture. The film co-starred Darshan Kumar and Neil Bhoopalam, among others, and is a must-watch for its atmospheric tension.

'Phillauri' (2017)

Phillauri, a fantasy romantic comedy, came out in 2017 and was helmed by Anshai Lal (Mai: A Mother's Rage). Apart from starring Sharma as the titular ghost, it also witnessed the presence of actors such as Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma, Raza Murad, Abhishek Banerjee, Mehreen Pirzada (her Hindi film debut), and Manav Vij, among others. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Bulbbul' (2020)

Bulbbul was a horror film directed by Anvita Dutt and headlined by Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, and Paoli Dam, among others, and told the story of a woman wronged at the hands of her in-laws. It premiered on Netflix in June 2020 and was praised for its production design, performances, and story arc of the protagonist, played by Dimri.

'Qala' (2022)

Qala, released on Netflix in December 2022, starred Dimri, the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan (film debut), Amit Sial, and Swastika Mukherjee, among others. It was appreciated for its performances, cinematography, story, and its retro soundtrack (album by Amit Trivedi). Directed by Dutt, Qala is based on the life of an aspiring, talented singer. Sharma also had a cameo in the drama.