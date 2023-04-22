Entertainment

Who is Ira Trivedi? Masaba Gupta's ex-husband Madhu Mantena's fiancee

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 22, 2023, 03:40 pm 2 min read

'Queen' producer Madhu Mantena to marry yoga expert-author Ira Trivedi next month (Photo credit: Instagram/@iratrivedi)

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta's former husband, film producer Madhu Mantena, is set to begin the second innings of his life. Mantena will reportedly tie the knot with yoga expert and author Ira Trivedi soon. According to an ETimes report, the couple is slated to have a temple wedding at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai's Juhu on June 11. Meanwhile, here's everything to know about Trivedi.

Couple's known each other for decade

The ETimes report said that Mantena, known for producing films such as Queen, Ghajini, Masaan, Lootera, NH10, Udta Punjab, and Super 30, among others, met Trivedi 10 years ago. The report also claimed that while their marriage will be held at ISKCON Temple, keeping Trivedi's spiritual inclination in mind, a wedding reception will be held on June 12 in Mumbai.

Trivedi is a yoga expert

A renowned yoga trainer, Trivedi reportedly embarked upon her yogic journey during her college days. She reportedly started practicing yoga when she was studying at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, US. She is the founder of Yog Love and conducts workshops and training programs, too. She also hosts yoga retreats in India as well as in other countries, as per her website.

She is also an author

Trivedi has authored numerous books, too, and released her first book, What Would You Do To Save The World, in 2006, which was published by Penguin Books. After that, she has written at least eight books which include The Great Indian Love Story, There's No Love On Wall Street, Gumrah: 11 Short Teen Crime Stories, and The 10 Minute Yoga Solution, among others.

About Trivedi's early life, family

Interestingly, Trivedi is the granddaughter of renowned Hindi author Kranti Trivedi, who belonged to the family of Pt. Ravishankar Shukla, Madhya Pradesh's first chief minister. Trivedi reportedly attended Daly College, Indore, from where she graduated in 2004. Later, she completed her graduation in economics from Wellesley College. After her graduation, she did her MBA from Columbia Business School.