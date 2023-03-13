India

Mumbai: Heatwave predicted till Wednesday; city 'hotter' than Thar Desert

IMD has predicted heatwave in Mumbai till Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai, with temperatures expected to rise until Wednesday. On Sunday, Santa Cruz registered 39.4°C, the season's maximum temperature, which is hotter than Rajasthan's Thar Desert. The same day, Colaba recorded maximum temperature of 35.8°C. Meanwhile, IMD forecasts unusual summer temperatures in other parts of the country, especially northeast, east, central, and northwest India.

According to IMD, last March saw the highest temperatures in almost a century, with severe heatwave destroying crops and causing extensive power outages.

Above-normal temperatures in February and March typically have an impact on crops and the government's efforts to control inflation.

Warmer temperatures also cause an increase in electricity use throughout the summer, putting a strain on the country's power grid.

Mumbai's maximum temperature touches 40°C, more than Rajashan's Thar Desert

The highest temperature in Mumbai these days is higher than what is recorded in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan's Thar Desert, which has long been known as India's hottest place, Times Now reported. Last week's highest temperature in Mumbai was 39.3°C. In comparison, the current highest temperature in Sri Ganganagar is 34-36°C. However, summer has yet to arrive in the city.

According to IMD scientist Sushma Nair, the current heatwave is primarily caused by the presence of a strong easterly wind, which delays the sea breeze and causes the temperature to rise and become more humid. The city has been under a heatwave warning for the past three days, and the Met Department predicts that the heat will likely persist.

IMD forecast of unusual temperature in other parts

Additionally, the IMD predicted that most parts of northeast India, east and central India, and some parts of northwest India would witness above-normal maximum temperatures between March to May. "Monthly maximum temperatures for March are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except peninsular India," the IMD said in a statement earlier this month.