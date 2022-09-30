India

Rajasthan: Minor gang-raped in Alwar, 8 accused on the run

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 30, 2022, 05:15 pm 2 min read

In a heart-wrenching incident, a minor girl was raped by eight men in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, reports said on Friday. The accused, allegedly, also extorted Rs. 50,000 from the survivor after threatening to leak a video of the act. While the Rajasthan Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR), the accused are reportedly absconding. Here are more details.

Gang-rape When did the incident occur?

The incident reportedly occurred near Kishangarh bus police station last December when the accused obtained private photos of the 16-year-old girl. On December 31, 2021, the main accused, Sahil, told his sister to inform the minor that they had obtained her private photos and asked to meet her. They demanded Rs. 50,000 to not make the pictures public.

Videos Sexually abused her, filmed the act

The girl, then in class 8, met them at a pre-decided spot. There, they allegedly stripped her and gang-raped her. She lay there unconscious for an hour. As per the police, they also filmed videos of the horrific act and began extorting money from her. When she failed to do so, they shared the video on local social media groups.

Extortion Demanded Rs. 2.5 lakh a few days ago

Once the minor returned home, a nine-month long extortion nightmare began. She was allegedly raped again on January 3 and April 6. By August, they had obtained Rs. 50,000 from her. According to her brother, they demanded Rs. 2.5 lakh a few days ago. When the minor said she didn't have that much money, they leaked the video which also reached her parents.

Accused FIR registered, accused on the run

The police have registered an FIR under the POCSO Act and Section 376D of the IPC, India Today reported. "Prima facie, the allegations appear to be true," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Kishangarh Bus Circle Atul Agra said. While the accused are said to be absconding, the police have formed teams to nab them.