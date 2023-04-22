Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: What 'KKBKKJ's low opening numbers mean for Salman Khan

The opening numbers of 'KKBKKJ' are low for a Salman Khan starrer. What does it mean for him?

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in the theaters on Friday on the occasion of Eid. Contrary to expectations, the family entertainer reportedly opened below expectations and was only able to collect in the range of Rs. 12-15cr on its first day, which is low considering it is led by a superstar. So, what does this mean for Bollywood's Bhaijaan?

How did Khan's previous Eid releases perform?

It is only fair to talk about KKBKKJ's opening numbers while comparing them with Khan's previous Eid releases. In 2019, Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, opened to an impressive tally of Rs. 42.3cr, while Race 3 (2018), considered one of Khan's worst movies, still managed a total of Rs. 29.17cr (data by trade analyst Taran Adarsh). Is the audience becoming less forgiving toward the star now?

Khan should probably start working with women his age

It is also high time the No Entry star re-thinks his decision to work with female actors who are old enough to be his daughters. In KKBKKJ, he was seen romancing Pooja Hegde. While he is 57, she is 32. In Radhe (2021), he romanced Disha Patani—27 years his junior. This age gap translates awkwardly onscreen and snaps the audience's connection with the film.

How long will people be okay with stale stories

Audiences are also not too pleased with done-to-death stories, such as the ones we saw in KKBKKJ, Race 3, Jai Ho, or Radhe, and the situation aggravates if the drama is a remake (KKBKKJ is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram). We are in the OTT era, where there's a lot of quality content, and such run-of-the-mill stories have a shelf life.

Time to do away with over-the-top action?

Khan's movies are known for their mass masala entertainment, and while that's fine and has a sizeable audience in different parts of India, there is only so much action that can be excused in the name of a "leave-your-brains-at-home" film. Even gravity-defying stunts can be forgiven and forgotten if only the script matches the action sequences' vitality and is not wafer-thin.

Working with better, seasoned directors can help him

Khan has proved that he is not a bad actor, and he can deliver decent performances when he really wants to. Some cases in point are Tere Naam, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, and Garv: Pride and Honor. Thus, what might work for him is to work with better directors who can extract terrific performances from him and help him reclaim the throne.

