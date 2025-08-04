'Be careful with...': Russia reacts to Trump's nuclear submarine order
What's the story
Russia has urged caution in nuclear rhetoric after United States President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of two US Navy nuclear submarines. Trump's order was a response to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's remarks about a potential war between nuclear powers. Asked about the comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed them, saying American submarines are already on combat duty and this is an ongoing process.
De-escalation
We do not believe that we are talking about escalation
Peskov emphasized that Russia doesn't see Trump's announcement as an escalation of nuclear tensions. He said, "We do not believe that we are talking about any escalation now." Peskov also stressed the importance of responsible communication on nuclear issues, saying everyone should be careful with nuclear rhetoric. When asked if Medvedev was advised to tone down his comments, Peskov refrained from answering directly but reiterated President Vladimir Putin's role in formulating Russian foreign policy.
Submarine details
US Navy has 3 types of submarines
The US Navy has three types of submarines: ballistic-missile submarines (SSBNs), guided-missile submarines (SSGNs), and fast-attack submarines. The Ohio-class SSBNs can carry 20 Trident ballistic missiles with a range of up to 7403km. SSGNs are converted Ohio-class subs that carry Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of about 1609km. Fast-attack submarines include the Virginia, Los Angeles and Seawolf classes, which hunt enemy subs and surface ships. The president did not disclose what type of submarines were being moved and where.