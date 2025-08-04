'Attacking...East first': Asim Munir aide's on future attack against India

A spokesperson for the Pakistani military has revealed that Army Chief General Asim Munir intends to strike deeper within India if future military escalations occur. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told The Economist that Munir wants to "bring India to the negotiating table." This comes as New Delhi continues to reject bilateral talks unless Islamabad takes steps against terrorism.

Retaliation plans Chaudhry responds to Modi's warning of military retaliation When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warning of swift military retaliation against future terror attacks, Chaudhry said Pakistan would retaliate "from the east." "We'll start from the east. They also need to understand that they can be hit everywhere," he said, without elaborating on the specifics of this plan. PM Modi had issued the warning after India successfully launched Operation Sindoor to strike terror bases in Pakistan and PoK after Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam.

Speech impact Munir called Kashmir Pakistan's 'jugular vein' The spokesperson also pointed out that Munir's stance on India was clear during his April 16 speech, made days before the attack in Pahalgam. In his speech, Munir had said Hindus and Muslims are fundamentally different and called Kashmir the "jugular vein of Pakistan." He vowed to support the "struggles" of Kashmiris. Chaudhry told The Economist that Munir was expressing "what he stands for, what he is ready to die for" in light of alleged rising Hindu nationalism in India.

Popularity surge Munir more aggressive on India than predecessor Bajwa The report also noted that Munir's risk appetite seems to be higher than his predecessor's, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. While Bajwa preferred quiet diplomacy with India, Munir has opted for a more aggressive stance. The report also highlighted Munir's rising popularity in Pakistan, with the military-backed government enjoying a two-thirds parliamentary majority. There is speculation that he may even eye the presidency, though Chaudhry dismissed such claims as "nonsense."