PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth ₹4,800cr in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate several development projects in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, today. The initiatives are worth over ₹4,800 crore and include a new airport terminal, highway projects, a cargo berth at V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust (VOCPT), and railway infrastructure upgrades. The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4.
Infrastructure development
New airport terminal and highway projects
The new airport terminal, built at an estimated cost of ₹450 crore, will be inaugurated by PM Modi. He will also dedicate two major highway projects to the nation: the four-laning of a 50km stretch of NH-36 from Sethiyathope to Cholapuram under the Vikravandi-Thanjavur corridor, and the six-laning of a 5.16km stretch of NH-138 from Tuticorin Port Road.
Port expansion
North Cargo Berth-III at VOCPT and railway infrastructure projects
PM Modi will also inaugurate North Cargo Berth-III at VOCPT, built at a cost of ₹285 crore with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA). He will dedicate three key railway infrastructure projects in southern Tamil Nadu: electrification of the 90km Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line, doubling of the 21km Nagercoil Town-Kanniyakumari section, and doubling of Aralvaymozhi-Nagercoil Junction (12.87km) and Tirunelveli-Melappalayam (3.6km) sections to sustainable and efficient connectivity.
Power project
Foundation stone for ISTS for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the ISTS for the evacuation of electricity from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4 (2x1000 MW). The project, built at an estimated cost of ₹550 crore, will include a 400kV (quad) double-circuit transmission line from Kudankulam (Tirunelveli dt) to Tuticorin-II GIS substation and associated terminal equipment. It will strengthen the national grid and ensure reliable, clean energy distribution.