PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth ₹4,800cr in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate several development projects in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu , today. The initiatives are worth over ₹4,800 crore and include a new airport terminal, highway projects, a cargo berth at V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust (VOCPT), and railway infrastructure upgrades. The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4.

Infrastructure development New airport terminal and highway projects The new airport terminal, built at an estimated cost of ₹450 crore, will be inaugurated by PM Modi. He will also dedicate two major highway projects to the nation: the four-laning of a 50km stretch of NH-36 from Sethiyathope to Cholapuram under the Vikravandi-Thanjavur corridor, and the six-laning of a 5.16km stretch of NH-138 from Tuticorin Port Road.

Port expansion North Cargo Berth-III at VOCPT and railway infrastructure projects PM Modi will also inaugurate North Cargo Berth-III at VOCPT, built at a cost of ₹285 crore with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA). He will dedicate three key railway infrastructure projects in southern Tamil Nadu: electrification of the 90km Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line, doubling of the 21km Nagercoil Town-Kanniyakumari section, and doubling of Aralvaymozhi-Nagercoil Junction (12.87km) and Tirunelveli-Melappalayam (3.6km) sections to sustainable and efficient connectivity.